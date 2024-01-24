Relatives of 11 detained journalists appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan

Relatives of 11 detained journalists appealed to the President Sadyr Japarov, Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev, Chairman of the Supreme Court Zamirbek Bazarbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov, Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbayeva, Director of the National Center for Prevention of Torture Bakyt Rysbekov and deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The appeal says that on January 16, Interior Ministry officers searched the houses of journalists and seized mobile phones, computers, and laptops. All were taken as witnesses in the case on «organizing mass riots,» but were later charged under the same article and detained for 48 hours. On the same day, the preventive measure was changed, as a result of which all 11 journalists were arrested for two months until March 13.

«Our children, friends, relatives have never participated in organizing mass riots. All 11 of them, as journalists, covered only social, economic and corruption problems and sincerely served the Kyrgyz people. Constructive opinions were expressed on resolving the aforementioned issues. Each of them is a true patriot who loves the Kyrgyz people and their Motherland. In their journalistic activities, they always called on Kyrgyzstanis for unity and harmony,» the appeal says.

According to relatives, the journalists are not members of any political parties and were not involved in corruption cases. Among them are those who have health problems and difficult family situation.

Saipidin Sultanaliev has poor health and suffers from angina pectoris. He suffered a heart attack. He has three small children, one of whom is disabled.

Maadanbek (Aktilek) Kaparov had headaches and kidney problems since childhood, and also has elderly parents.

The father of another detained journalist Tynystan Asypbek has a disability of the 2nd group, and his sisters-students live in a rented apartment. He was the only breadwinner in the family.

Sapar Akunbekov has kidney problems. He needs to take headache medication regularly.

Akylbek Orozbekov has high eye pressure, he also often has headaches and takes medication. His wife is pregnant; he has a 2.5-year-old daughter. His parents are retired, father is disabled of the 1st group. He is also the sole breadwinner in the family.

Aika Beyshekeyeva is only 23 years old. She hopes that her father and brothers will protect her rights.

Azamat Ishenbekov also has poor health, vision problems and high blood pressure. He has no parents, lives with his grandmother and she has a heart condition. Azamat was the only one who supported her.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy has an 11-year-old child. She is currently raising him alone.

Maksat Tazhibek uulu has also had health problems for two years. His father died last year and he has to support the family alone. His mother suffers from headaches and receives injections.

Dzhumabek Turdaliev also does not have a father. He is the only one who takes care of his elderly mother. He himself has poor health and has two small children.

Zoodar Buzumov has three sisters. His parents are pensioners. Since he is the only son, he must take care of them.

«President Sadyr Japarov, as a candidate during the 2020-2021 presidential elections, in an interview with Azattyk radio on March 15, 2021, said that «Kyrgyzstan is a democratic state, and the safety and freedom of media workers will be observed in the country.» Therefore, we, the relatives of journalists, ask you to release them under house arrest and protect their constitutional rights. Detained journalists have always observed and respected the law. Even if they are guilty, they are ready to answer before the law without running away,» the text of the appeal says.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

All detainees were arrested on January 17 until the end of investigation by court decision.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13. All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.