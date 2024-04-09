Temirov Live case: Four more journalists placed under house arrest

Four employees of Temirov Live, Politklinika and Archa Media have been released from detention center 1 in Bishkek and placed under house arrest. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of the city.

Saipidin Sultanaliev, Tynystan Asypbekov, independent journalist Zhoodar Buzumov and a cameraman-editor Maksat Tazhibek uulu were released from the courtroom.

Lawyer of Saipidin Sultanaliev, Nursultan Zhanybekov, said that he would continue to fight for the fair name of his client and prove his innocence.

It is known that the investigator filed the motion to change the measure of restraint to the court.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months. Two previously arrested journalists were released from custody. Akyl Orozbekov was placed under house arrest, and Zhumabek Turdaliev was released under travel restrictions.

Aktilek Kaparov, Aike Beishekeeva, Azamat Ishenbekov and Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy remain under arrest.