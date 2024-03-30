16:22
Clooney Foundation files complaint on behalf of Mahabat Tazhibek kyzy

As part of its TrialWatch initiative, the Clooney Foundation for Justice has filed a complaint on behalf of Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The Foundation posted on X.

It says that her detention is arbitrary, in part because it’s based on a vague and overbroad law that criminalizes «calls for active disobedience,» and violates freedom of expression.

TrialWatch calls on the court to order her release.

The court extended the arrest until May 13 for eight detained journalists: Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Aktilek Kaparov, Zhoodar Buzumov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Tynystan Asypbekov.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.
