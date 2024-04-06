Temirov Live case: Arrest of Saipidin Sultanaliev extended until May 12

Arrest of an investigative journalist Saipidin Sultanaliev was extended until May 12. The decision was made by Bishkek City Court.

The lawyer petitioned to change the measure of restraint to house arrest, explaining that the suspect has heart problems, he is the only breadwinner in the family, he has three minor children, one of whom needs expensive treatment. However, the court did not take these arguments into account.

Saipidin Sultanaliyev is one of 11 media workers arrested in January this year. All of them are accused of calls for mass riots and violence against citizens.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.

All 11 detained journalists were arrested for two months. Two previously arrested journalists were released from custody. Akyl Orozbekov was placed under house arrest, and Zhumabek Turdaliev was released under travel restrictions. They believe that the court made a fair decision.