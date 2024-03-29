15:35
Temirov Live case: Journalist Aike Beishekeeva remanded in custody until May 13

Temirov Live journalist Aike Beishekeeva will remain under arrest and be kept in the detention center 1 until May 13. The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court. The press service of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, appeals from other detainees will be considered on April 1.

Earlier, the judicial panel of the Bishkek City Court did not satisfy the appeals of Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Azamat Ishenbekov.

The court extended the arrest until May 13 for eight detained journalists: Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Aktilek Kaparov, Zhoodar Buzumov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Tynystan Asypbekov.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live. All 11 detained journalists were detained for two months — until March 13.
