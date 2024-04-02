12:06
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

Temirov Live case: Zhoodar Buzumov, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court rejected appeals against the measure of restraint for journalists Zhoodar Buzumov and Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy. Bolot Temirov reported on his Telegram channel.

They will remain under arrest and will be held in the detention center 1 until May 13.

Earlier, the judicial panel of the Bishkek City Court did not uphold the appeals of Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Azamat Ishenbekov and Aike Beishekeeva.

The court extended the arrest until May 13 for eight detained journalists: Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Aktilek Kaparov, Zhoodar Buzumov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Tynystan Asypbekov.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.
link: https://24.kg/english/290479/
views: 167
Print
Related
Clooney Foundation files complaint on behalf of Mahabat Tazhibek kyzy
Фонд Клуни подал жалобу от имени Махабат Тажибек кызы в Рабочую группу ООН
Temirov Live case: Journalist Aike Beishekeeva remanded in custody until May 13
Задержание 11 журналистов. Суд не удовлетворил апелляцию троих медиаработников
Akyn Askat Zhetigen arrested for two months
Detention of 11 journalists: CPJ urges to immediately drop charges
Задержание 11 журналистов. CPJ призывает немедленно снять обвинения
Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from custody
Задержание 11 журналистов. Айке Бейшекеева оставлена под стражей до мая
Задержание 11 журналистов. Двоим представителям СМИ продлили арест
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
12:01
Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from provided by Finance Ministry Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from prov...
11:53
Buying rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan
11:35
Cars worth 107.8 million soms to be purchased for bailiff, enforcement services
11:29
Novopavlovka village to have no gas for three days
11:23
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fuel marking