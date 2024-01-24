Earthquake in China: Casualties reported

Three people were killed in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest of China in January 23 earthquake with a magnitude 7.1. China Central Television reported.

It also reported about six victims: two people were seriously injured, four more — received light injuries, 47 houses were completely destroyed, 78 damaged.

The earthquake hit Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the epicenter was located at a depth of 22 kilometers. By 8.20 a.m. seismologists recorded 43 aftershocks with magnitude from 3 to 5.3. Tremors were felt, in particular, in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

An earthquake with magnitude 2.5 was registered today at 1.11 a.m. in China. The tremors were also felt in villages of Kyrgyzstan.