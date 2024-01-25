17:47
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake with magnitude 4 was registered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan at 8.39 a.m. on January 24. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, tremors of up to magnitude 3 were felt in Zherge-Tal, Kazan-Kuigan, Tegerek, Ottuk, Kyzyl-Jyldyz villages of Naryn region; magnitude 2.5 earthquake was felt in Ylaily-Suu, Shoro, Zhan-Bulak, Emgekchil, Ak-Talaa, Echki-Bashi villages.

An earthquake with magnitude 4 hit China at 10.59 a.m. Tremors were felt by residents of Bedel village of Jeti-Oguz district, Issyk-Kul region.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties and destruction.
