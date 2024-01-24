Representatives of UK Foreign Office's Sanctions Directorate to visit Kyrgyzstan

Representatives of the Sanctions Directorate of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will visit Bishkek on January 24-25, the British Embassy said.

A team of six experts will meet with representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Commerce, Finance, Customs and Tax Services, as well as the National Bank to provide technical assistance and advice.

«They will highlight the UK’s focus on the list of sanctioned goods that are included in the general list of dual-use products. The UK will fund a visit from British law firm Fieldfisher, who will share expertise on commodities, finance and other sanctions-related topics with the government and private sector,» the statement says.

This is the second visit of the British Foreign Office’s Sanctions Directorate to Bishkek, the first visit took place in April 2023. Bishkek was visited by David Reed.

«A team of British experts is in Bishkek to provide technical advice and assistance to Kyrgyz colleagues and businesses on UK sanctions policy. We are grateful for the support and engagement that the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers has provided to the team,» UK Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nic Bowler said.