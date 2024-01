«The level of GDP neared $2,000 per capita,» Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told reporters.

At the end of 2022, after re-estimation, this figure was $1,074. Now, according to preliminary results, it is $1,970.

«This is our data. The National Statistical Committee will provide exact calculations later. I think we will exceed the GDP rate of $2,000 per capita. I think this is also one of the good indicators,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.