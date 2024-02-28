Akylbek Japarov: GDP has doubled thanks to new technologies

«Thanks to the use of new technologies, we managed to double GDP in two years and triple the country’s budget,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

According to him, the new era of digital transformation requires not only adaptation, but also active participation in shaping the future. Artificial intelligence becomes a key element of this journey, and it is our responsibility not only to follow the trends, but also to influence them.

«According to export estimates, more than 80 percent of enterprises in the world will use artificial intelligence tools in 2026. Today, only 5 percent use artificial intelligence. We have already witnessed a global transformation of medicine, education and creative industries. The development of artificial intelligence can become a driving force in economic progress and innovation in our country. To do this, it is necessary to create the entire basic institutional environment, which is what we are working on,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He cited several figures as proof. Only within the framework of interdepartmental cooperation, more than 1 billion transactions were carried out through Tunduk.

«Can you imagine if there were no technology, what would Kyrgyzstan turn into? This is a billion news. How many postmen would carry all this information to each other? These technologies help us in life. And contrary to all the forecasts given by some international financial institutions in our country, they predict that the GDP in 2050 in Kyrgyzstan will be $20 billion, we say no. Our country has all the necessary resources. We are open to new innovative technologies. And in 2050, our GDP will reach $200 billion,» he concluded.