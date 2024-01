Meder Mashiev was relieved of his post as First Deputy Director of the State Property Management Agency. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Previously, Meder Mashiev worked at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC. From 2010 to 2014, he headed Jalal-Abad Oil Refinery LLC.