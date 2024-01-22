President dismisses head of State Property Management Agency

Kanatbek Turgunbekov was relieved of his post as Director of the State Property Management Agency. The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The reason for his dismissal is not named.

Earlier, the State Property Management Agency reported that two cars belonging to the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev were transferred to the State Committee for National Security and the Department of Presidential Affairs. The State Committee for National Security denied this information, saying that they have enough their own transport.