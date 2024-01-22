Kyrgyzstan’s GDP re-estimated - Economy Minister

The GDP of Kyrgyzstan was re-estimated based on the results of 2022 using a new methodology. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev told about it at a press conference today.

According to him, the new economic growth rate in 2022 is 9 percent. This is a historical moment. Such growth rates have been achieved for the first time since independence, taking into account the difficult situation not only within the republic, but also in the world.

«Re-estimation is associated with the process of fiscalization, recalculation of net taxes, assessment of the consumption of domestic products, their revaluation and accounting. This gave us an additional 1.75 percent GDP growth last year. At the end of 2023, the GDP growth rate was 6.3 percent,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.