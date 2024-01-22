16:13
Smuggling of medicines for 50 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of medicines into Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

With the assistance of the Department of the State Tax Service for work with unaccounted goods, a Volvo truck was detained at the border registration point of Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny. The driver had false shipping documents.

«Under the guise of agricultural bran, a large batch of expensive medicines (450 boxes) with a preliminary cost of more than 50 million soms was discovered without documents for the import of goods from the EAEU states and registration with the tax authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the SCNS noted.

The state committee, within the framework of investigative and operational activities, establishes the amount of damage to the republican budget and the involvement of officials in this fact.
