Russia to create digital profile of migrants

It is planned to create a system of digital profiles for labor migrants coming to Russia by the end of 2024. TASS reported, citing the two-year action plan for the implementation of the migration policy concept approved by the Russian government.

The digital profile will combine the data of migration records of various departments. The Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Education and Science are to develop the system by December 10 this year.

Such a decision is designed to ensure reliable confirmation of the identity of foreigners arriving in the country. It is planned to use biometric data in the system.

With the help of the digital profile, foreign citizens entering visa-free will be able to send an electronic notification of their planned arrival in Russia. The mechanism will also allow migrants to use state services.

It was reported back in 2021 that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to create a unified information platform for the registration of foreign citizens. It was planned that the digital profile of foreigners would include their legal status, biometric data, information about place of residence and work. With the help of the digital profile, foreigners will be able to receive state services electronically, conclude labor contracts, confirm their education, pay taxes and receive mailing about the imminent expiration of permits and the need to leave the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/284715/
views: 211
