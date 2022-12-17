Chairman of Cabinet Akylbek Japarov voices plans for the future

«We are starting to modernize the airports in Bishkek and Osh. We are also starting to modernize the customs infrastructure. Construction of a solar power plant will begin next year,» Akylbek Japarov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers, said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.

According to him, an analysis of all commodity flows will be carried out before February 1, 2023, and a program for the modernization of the customs sector will be presented by September 1.

The official told about the results of a working visit to the United Arab Emirates and informed that an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Masdar Company for 1 gigawatt.

«Work on the construction of a solar power plant will begin next year. Investment for the first 200 megawatts will be about $180 million. During the President’s visit to the UAE, nine agreements were signed, and relevant documents were considered within the framework of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. The Cabinet of Ministers should continue to work on attracting foreign investment, implementing important projects in order to maintain the pace of economic growth,» said Akylbek Japarov.

He also added that under an agreement with AD Ports Group, the Kyrgyz side was allocated more than 300,000 square meters of land in the free economic zone KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi).

«Now we can trade with the whole world, the first step has been taken. We can trade with the whole world through the ports of the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry of Economy needs to complete the study of the issue of the port in Bandar Abbas. Then we will have two ports. The transport corridor China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan — Turkmenistan — Iran, using the port in Bandar Abbas, will give us access to the oceans, to markets where more than 2 billion people live. Efforts must be made to fulfil the plans,» the head of the Cabinet said.

A year ago, in December 2021, Akylbek Japarov also visited the UAE. Then the officials of the two states signed a memorandum, which the head of the Cabinet of Ministers called «the first result of our joint work.»

Then he said that Kyrgyzstan was also interested in applying the experience of the UAE in the issue of government accelerator programs that would improve the quality of public services. However, during the year, the Cabinet of Ministers did not inform about any project implemented with the UAE.