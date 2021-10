The State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov opens the next theatrical season. The theatre bill was published on its website.

The premiere of the play «The Storm» by Alexander Ostrovsky will take place on October 29.

It is directed by Nelly Pleshakova.

«The Storm» is a classic production about human destinies and about love.

The theater reminds that wearing face masks is mandatory for visitors.

The performance will be shown on October 30 — 31.