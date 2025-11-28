Artists of Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater to tour cities in Spain

The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev will go on tour in cities across Spain from December 8 to 23, the theater reported.

The tour program will feature masterpieces of world classical ballet, including Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and Don Quixote.

New costumes were specially created for the tour in a short period of time.

A total of 45 ballet performers will participate in the tour, along with the necessary technical and support staff. The delegation will be led by General Director and People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Muratbek Begaliev, as well as Ballet Master and People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Aizada Tumakova.