Actors of Talas Regional Musical Drama Theatre perform in Ankara

Actors from the Talas Regional Musical Drama Theatre performed in Ankara, Turkey. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the audience was presented with the play Semeteychi Seydana.


«The performance was organized by TURKSOY with the active support of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey. The play tells the life story of Semeteychi Seydana Moldokee kyzy,» the statement says.

The premiere was attended by Kyrgyz nationals living in Ankara, students, as well as Turkish friends interested in the culture and art of the Kyrgyz people.
link: https://24.kg/english/354337/
views: 121
