13:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists

All corruption schemes in drawing up lists of candidates for deputies have been abolished. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the authorities took into account the demands of the people to reduce the number of deputies and change the electoral system.

«There will be a mixed parliamentary system. Through parties and single-mandate constituencies, we are paving the way for new people to come to power. We stopped selling places on party lists. Corruption schemes have also been abolished. Earlier, party leaders, when drawing up lists of candidates, estimated the first places at hundreds of thousands of dollars. There will be no gold mandates and the top 20,» the head of state said.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/211388/
views: 141
Print
Related
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament
President Sadyr Japarov addresses corrupt officials
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Another rally held on Old Square in Bishkek
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
Elections 2021: New polling station formed
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
12:49
Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neighbors Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neigh...
12:29
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
12:23
Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks
12:16
Economic growth rate in 2020 becomes lowest in last 20 years
12:03
New York bankruptcy court approves $8 mln Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co.