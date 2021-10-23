Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists

All corruption schemes in drawing up lists of candidates for deputies have been abolished. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the authorities took into account the demands of the people to reduce the number of deputies and change the electoral system.

«There will be a mixed parliamentary system. Through parties and single-mandate constituencies, we are paving the way for new people to come to power. We stopped selling places on party lists. Corruption schemes have also been abolished. Earlier, party leaders, when drawing up lists of candidates, estimated the first places at hundreds of thousands of dollars. There will be no gold mandates and the top 20,» the head of state said.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.