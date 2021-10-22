31-year-old Arslan Stalbek uulu becomes mayor of Naryn

Arslan Stalbek uulu, 31, became the mayor of Naryn city. The municipality informed 24.kg news agency.

The City Council held elections of mayor today.

There were two candidates. At least 16 deputies of the City Council supported Arslan Stalbek uulu, 14 people voted for Emilbek Chymyldakov.

Arslan Stalbek uulu was born on April 2, 1990 in Naryn. In 2008-2013, he graduated from Ala-Too International University, worked at construction companies and banks. He is married, has two daughters and a son.

Former mayor of the city Samarbek Bolotbekov was relieved of his post according to the submitted letter of resignation.