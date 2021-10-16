16:07
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Eight people killed in traffic accident in Talas region

Eight people, including a child, were killed in a traffic accident in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The traffic accident happened the day before at about 22.30. The 40-year-old driver of Honda Stеpwgn was driving along Suusamyr — Taraz — Talas highway from east to west. According to preliminary data, he entered the oncoming lane and collided with a DAF heavy truck. The driver and seven passengers of Honda Stepwgn died at the scene, including 12-year-old child.

«According to preliminary information, the driver of the Honda Stepwgn worked as a private taxi driver. On this day, despite the night time, he picked up passengers and left for Bishkek at about 22.00. The investigative-operational group of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region left for the scene, an investigation was started,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/210639/
views: 88
Print
Related
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region
Two people killed, seven injured in traffic accident in Tokmak city
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Naryn region
Man injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Traffic accident involving ambulance occurred in Bishkek
Traffic accident in Chui region: Rally held at Prosecutor General's Office
Two people killed, seven injured in traffic accident in Batken region
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Three people killed in traffic accident in Kadamdzhai district
Two people killed in traffic accident in Bazar-Korgon district
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
16 October, Saturday
15:49
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commerc...
15:44
Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally cross border with fake passport
15:35
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Talas region
15:29
Highest coal price in Kyrgyzstan registered in Nookat and Isfana
15:11
Akylbek Japarov: Work, structure of Presidential Executive Office will change