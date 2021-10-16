Eight people killed in traffic accident in Talas region

Eight people, including a child, were killed in a traffic accident in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The traffic accident happened the day before at about 22.30. The 40-year-old driver of Honda Stеpwgn was driving along Suusamyr — Taraz — Talas highway from east to west. According to preliminary data, he entered the oncoming lane and collided with a DAF heavy truck. The driver and seven passengers of Honda Stepwgn died at the scene, including 12-year-old child.

«According to preliminary information, the driver of the Honda Stepwgn worked as a private taxi driver. On this day, despite the night time, he picked up passengers and left for Bishkek at about 22.00. The investigative-operational group of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region left for the scene, an investigation was started,» the statement says.