Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC

Rustam Dzhaparov has been appointed to the position of a Deputy Director of the Department of Information Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). EEC website says.

Rustam Dzhaparov graduated from the Ryazan Institute of the Airborne Forces and the Kyrgyz State Law Academy.

He worked in various positions at the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for National Security. He had been a Deputy Director of the Cyber ​​Security Coordination Center since its establishment.

«He implemented a number of projects aimed at ensuring information and cyber security of information systems in Kyrgyzstan. Rustam Dzhaparov participated in the launch of the first and second stages of the national system for monitoring cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.
