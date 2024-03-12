17:46
Sadyr Japarov and Bakytzhan Sagintaev discuss obstacles in EAEU

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintaev. The press service of the head of state reported.

Current topics of cooperation within the framework of Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as deepening and expanding integration in the Eurasian space, were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov noted that May of this year would mark 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on EAEU. During this period, significant results have been achieved in all main areas of activity.

At the same time, he named certain provisions of the agreement that are difficult to implement, namely the principle of «four freedoms»: the movement of goods, services, capital and labor.

The President focused on the fact that to date, on the contrary, an increase in obstacles to mutual trade within the Union is observed. Over the past seven years, each of the heads of state of the EAEU member states has spoken about problems in the domestic market, but it must be admitted that they are not being resolved.

Sadyr Japarov is convinced that the priority task for everyone is to create a full-fledged economic union and this goal must be achieved in the near future.

He recalled that during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg (Russia), held last year, he outlined a number of priority tasks aimed at the further development of the EAEU.

As for barriers to mutual trade within the EAEU, Bakytzhan Sagintaev informed about the work carried out by the commission in this direction. He noted that prompt measures are being taken to resolve certain emerging issues.
