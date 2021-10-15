Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Kyrgyz side proposes to consider the possibility of sending humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan under the auspices of the CIS. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at a regular meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, which is held in a videoconference format.

According to him, the situation in the world is changing rapidly. Today’s realities dictate the need to consolidate efforts for a timely response to emerging challenges and threats. The presence of such destabilizing factors as international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration and cross-border crime, as well as the further aggravation of the socio-economic and food crises, can lead to a real humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. This, in turn, can ignite a civil war in this country, which will cause tension and destabilize the situation in the regions of Central Asia and the Middle East.

«I would like to appeal to the entire international community and call for the adoption of joint effective measures to neutralize challenges and threats, as well as to provide comprehensive and food support to the multinational people of Afghanistan. In September and October, Kyrgyzstan provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. I propose to send humanitarian aid under the auspices of the CIS. I am sure that such a campaign will serve to strengthening the authority of the CIS in the international arena and, of course, will contribute to the restoration of stability in this republic. If the initiative is supported, I propose to instruct the CIS Executive Committee to organize the appropriate work,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, given the current trends and priorities in the fight against transnational threats — terrorism financing risks, Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the issues of minimizing money laundering, financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Kyrgyzstan supports signing of the corresponding draft treaty of the CIS member states in the field of countering these risks.