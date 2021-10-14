Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS again

Measure of restraint has been changed for the former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Taiyrbek Sarpashev was again placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. However, it is not known within what case the former official was arrested.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security confirmed the information about changed measure of restraint.

Taiyrbek Sarpashev is a defendant in the criminal case on Kumtor. In June, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ruled to release the former member of the Cabinet on his own recognizance not to leave the city.