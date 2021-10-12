00:39
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation is considering the composition and structure of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan today.

As it became known to 24.kg news agency, the new Cabinet of Ministers will look like this:

  • Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — presidential chief of staff — Akylbek Japarov;
  • First Deputy Chairman — Arzybek Kozhoshev;
  • Deputy Chairman — Aziz Aaliev;
  • Deputy Chairman for Social Issues — Edil Baisalov;
  • Deputy Chairman — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Kamchybek Tashiev;
  • Minister of Economy and Commerce — Daniyar Amangeldiev;
  • Minister of Internal Affairs — Ulan Niyazbekov;
  • Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy — Azamat Zhamankulov;
  • Minister of Health and Social Development — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
  • Minister of Education and Science — Bolotbek Kupeshev;
  • Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development — Askarbek Dzhanybekov;
  • Defense Minister — Baktybek Bekbolotov;
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs — Ruslan Kazakbaev;
  • Minister of Justice — Ayaz Baetov;
  • Minister of Transport and Communications — Erkinbek Osoev;
  • Energy Minister — Doskul Bekmurzaev;
  • Minister of Nature Protection, Ecology and Technical Supervision — Dinara Kutmanova;
  • Minister of Emergency Situations — Boobek Azhikeev.

Sadyr Japarov has already signed a decree on dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers and appointed Akylbek Japarov as acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.
