Interior Ministry of Russia proposes to change order of stay of migrants

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposed to change the order of stay of migrants on the territory of the country. MVD-Media reports.

It is reportedly planned to introduce three migration regimes: short-term and long-term stay, as well as permanent residence.

The long-term stay regime will replace the temporary residence permit. It is assumed that this measure will allow foreigners to stay in Russia for more than 90 days or within six months. The short-term stay regime will allow to stay in the country for up to 90 days or less.

Permanent residence supposes that the foreigner will get a residence permit and the opportunity to acquire citizenship.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation also intends to change the approach to study of foreigners. Those who belong to the priority categories of graduates will be able to obtain citizenship in a simplified manner.