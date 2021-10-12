16:23
USD 84.80
EUR 98.11
RUB 1.18
English

Interior Ministry of Russia proposes to change order of stay of migrants

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposed to change the order of stay of migrants on the territory of the country. MVD-Media reports.

It is reportedly planned to introduce three migration regimes: short-term and long-term stay, as well as permanent residence.

The long-term stay regime will replace the temporary residence permit. It is assumed that this measure will allow foreigners to stay in Russia for more than 90 days or within six months. The short-term stay regime will allow to stay in the country for up to 90 days or less.

Permanent residence supposes that the foreigner will get a residence permit and the opportunity to acquire citizenship.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation also intends to change the approach to study of foreigners. Those who belong to the priority categories of graduates will be able to obtain citizenship in a simplified manner.
link: https://24.kg/english/210073/
views: 262
Print
Related
Detention of migrants in St. Petersburg: Kyrgyzstani to be deported from Russia
Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
400 migrants from neighboring countries detained in St. Petersburg
Labor migrants to be able to send money from Russia on credit
Kyrgyzstani wounded from pistol in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis stage mass brawl in Moscow
Consular registration procedure simplified for Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Kyrgyzstani killed during road works in Moscow Oblast
Over 750,000 Kyrgyz migrants are abroad
Popular
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India
12 October, Tuesday
15:54
COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after v...
15:23
Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity
14:42
Bishkek City Drama Theater takes part in festival in Kazakhstan
14:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary government regulation of coal prices
13:49
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan