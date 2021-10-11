18:21
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence

To achieve energy independence, Kyrgyzstan needs to increase its generation to 18 billion kilowatt-hours. The Minister of Economy and Finance of the republic Akylbek Japarov said at the conference «Public Dialogue: New Economic Policy».

According to him, to date, the energy sector is one of the most problematic areas of the domestic economy. With a critical wear-out rate of 30 percent, this figure is 80 percent in the energy sector. The equipment is worn out by 60 percent at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

«Our electricity consumption grows by 4-6 percent annually. Today, the deficit and deferred demand for electricity is almost 6 billion kilowatt-hours,» Akylbek Japarov said.

At the same time, he told about the positive aspects. The state is going to build the Kara-Keche thermal power plant according to green technologies standards. There is an agreement on it with an Indian company. The first wind station is under construction in Balykchy.

«We also need renewable energy sources for generation. The solar potential in the Kyrgyz Republic is 490 million kilowatt-hours, and the wind potential is 44.6 million kilowatt-hours. Only the use of the potential of water and introduction of new technologies will ensure our food sustainability,» he concluded.
