Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained

The former head of Cadastre state institution for Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported. The criminal case, within which he was detained, was initiated in September.

«He served as a head of Cadastre state institution for Kara-Suu district from 2015 to 2018. He is suspected of corruption,» the state committee said.

Earlier, the head of Nariman rural area, his accomplice, as well as the former acting head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district, were detained within the same case.

All the detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation is ongoing.