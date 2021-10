Two servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan were detained on suspicion of illegal possession of drugs. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The border guards were detained in Issyk-Kul region. One of the detainees is the former head of the checkpoint.

«According to preliminary data, the car, in which the servicemen were moving from Karakol to Cholpon-Ata, was detained by the police,» the sources said.