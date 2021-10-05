15:14
Air pollution from HPP reaches 14 percent in Bishkek

All boilers at the Bishkek HPP have air-filtering systems. Anzhelika Zhdanova, an engineer at the Production and Technical Department of the heating plant, told reporters.

According to her, the efficiency of ash collectors and electric air filters at the old unit of the HPP was equal to 94 percent, it is 99.9 percent at the new ones.

«The State Environmental Agency issued a conclusion that the percentage of air pollution from the HPP is 14 percent. We have no excess of the emission standard. But our equipment is morally worn out, the plant has been built in the 1960s — the equipment is outdated,» Anzhelika Zhdanova told.

She also noted that ash content of the coal also influences the amount of emissions.

Earlier it was reported that the capital needs 1,560,000 tons of coal for the passage of the autumn-winter period.

The City Hall of Bishkek decided to start supplying heat to the houses of citizens today at midnight.
