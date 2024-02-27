17:10
USD 89.43
EUR 96.86
RUB 0.95
English

Oncological diseases are caused by smog in Bishkek – deputy

Allergies and oncological diseases are caused by polluted air in Bishkek. Deputy Emil Toktoshev stated at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex, subsoil use and industrial policy.

He asked if there were those who filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision due to smog in the capital.

Deputy Minister of the relevant department Asel Raimkulova replied that there were no such cases, but statements are received.

The deputy also asked what work the ministry has done to combat smog.

«An interdepartmental commission was created in 2023, which includes 11 ministries. On February 16, the plan for 2024 was adopted by order of the Cabinet of Ministers. Gas infrastructure expansion is underway. 22 boiler houses switched to gas and electricity. At least 31 out of 47 residential areas are supplied with gas. The fire at Bishkek landfill has been extinguished,» Asel Raimkulova answered.

In addition, according to her, a tire processing plant has been opened in Tokmak.

«There are 80 processing plants now. Also, the Bishkek City Hall and the ministry have adopted a plan for the current year to solve the problem of air pollution,» Asel Raimkulova concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/287731/
views: 116
Print
Related
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital in the top ten most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan does not intend to abandon use of coal - Natural Resources Ministry
Smog in Bishkek: Natural Resources Ministry to purchase equipment for $650,000
Smog in Bishkek reduced to 15 percent - Ministry of Natural Resources
Air pollution in Europe and Central Asia threatens children's health
World Bank to allocate $50 million to Kyrgyzstan to improve air quality
Air pollution in Bishkek: Main source is house heating
Winter air pollution in Bishkek exceeds air quality guidelines 30 times
Smog in Bishkek: Citizens are urged to leave their personal comfort zone
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
27 February, Tuesday
17:01
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinio...
16:31
Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General
16:24
Oncological diseases are caused by smog in Bishkek – deputy
15:35
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir just over 8 billion cubic meters
15:20
Telephone scammer detained in Bishkek