Heating to be turned on in Bishkek at midnight

Supply of houses of Bishkek residents with heating will start at midnight. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

A meeting of the city headquarters on preparing for the autumn-winter period 2021-2022 was held today, where the date of the beginning of the heating season was discussed.

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed an order, according to which the heating season will begin at 00.00 on October 5, 2021.

«Supply of objects will last for several days. Primarily, heating will be supplied to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, maternity hospitals and social welfare institutions, secondly — to residential buildings, industrial enterprises and institutions that do not have debts for previously consumed heat energy and in the presence of an act of readiness of the facility to work in winter conditions,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall asks to discharge air from the heating system through the Mayevsky taps located on the heating devices of the upper floors of houses. «This measure will accelerate the flow of heat into apartments,» the City Hall added.