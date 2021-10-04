16:13
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

Heating to be turned on in Bishkek at midnight

Supply of houses of Bishkek residents with heating will start at midnight. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

A meeting of the city headquarters on preparing for the autumn-winter period 2021-2022 was held today, where the date of the beginning of the heating season was discussed.

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed an order, according to which the heating season will begin at 00.00 on October 5, 2021.

«Supply of objects will last for several days. Primarily, heating will be supplied to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, maternity hospitals and social welfare institutions, secondly — to residential buildings, industrial enterprises and institutions that do not have debts for previously consumed heat energy and in the presence of an act of readiness of the facility to work in winter conditions,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall asks to discharge air from the heating system through the Mayevsky taps located on the heating devices of the upper floors of houses. «This measure will accelerate the flow of heat into apartments,» the City Hall added.
link: https://24.kg/english/209231/
views: 112
Print
Related
Heating and hot water tariffs for population remain unchanged in 2021
Residents of Osh city owe almost 60 million soms for heat supply
Schools and kindergartens of Bishkek not supplied with heating yet
Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 19
Heating to be turned off on March 19 in Bishkek
Osh city HPP already completed heating season
Heating season ends in Bishkek
Anniversary of Bishkek HPP breakdown. Bishkek residents left without heating
Problems with heating. Bishkek HPP operates in normal mode
Popular
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
4 October, Monday
16:01
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins first fight at World Championship Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins first fight at World C...
15:18
Heating to be turned on in Bishkek at midnight
14:45
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
14:39
At least 189 drunk drivers detained in Bishkek for month
14:18
Activist from Kyrgyzstan raises LGBT flag on Mont Blanc