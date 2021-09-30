14:10
Kyrgyzstan pays $1.58 million to foreign lawyers within Kumtor proceedings

Kyrgyzstan has transferred the first tranche as payment for work of international lawyers who defend the interests of the country in the proceedings against Centerra Gold. OsOO.kg reports with reference to data from the Open Budget portal of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The first payments of the judicial representation center were made on September 20, 2021 in two tranches — 133,429,082 soms and 152,000 soms. These two payments amounted to 133,581,082 soms ($1.58 million at the exchange rate of the National Bank).

Payments were made to Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the international law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer according to invoices dated August 16, 2021 and July 13, 2021 with the same number 53-0208605. Both invoices were issued on the basis of an agreement signed on April 6, 2021.

Lawyers of the international law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer represent the interests of Kyrgyzstan. A lawyer Benjamin Mintz represents Kyrgyzstan in the proceedings on bankruptcy reorganization of Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company. This case is pending in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.
