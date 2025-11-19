17:33
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms

In the first 10 months of 2025, Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) generated 80 billion soms in revenue from production activities, surpassing the planned 55.1 billion soms, the company’s press service reported.

Net profit reached 36.9 billion soms, significantly exceeding the planned 13,373 billion.

Budget contributions in the form of taxes and mandatory payments totaled 16,272 billion soms over the same period, with the plan of 14,043 billion.

For 2024, the company was expected to pay 12.9 billion soms in dividends; however, actual payments surpassed expectations and amounted to 13,049 billion.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Information Policy Service, noted that revenues flowing into the state budget — including those generated by Kumtor’s operations — are being allocated to road repairs, construction of social facilities, and addressing issues that have accumulated over the past 30 years.
