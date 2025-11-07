14:09
Kumtor added to privatization program for transfer to Kyrgyzaltyn

Amendments have been made to the state property privatization program approved by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 1, 2023. The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev on November 4.

According to the amendments, a new asset, Kumtor Operating Company, has been added to the privatization program. It will be included in the authorized capital of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC as a property contribution. The value of the contribution is estimated at 200.1 million soms.

Furthermore, a clause has been added to the program regarding the transfer of the state-owned enterprise Ala-Too Resort to the Presidential Affairs Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/350070/
views: 99
