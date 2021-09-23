10:37
Kubanychbek Nurmatov placed in remand prison of SCNS

Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Nurmatov was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Kubanychbek Nurmatov will be in custody until November 20.

The ex-deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov was detained on September 20. He is suspected of involvement in fraud when he was an auditor of the Accounts Chamber. He, according to the investigation, fraudulently took possession of real estate worth more than $500,000.
