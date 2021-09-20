18:09
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained ex-deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov. Press center of the state committee reported.

According to it, Kubanychbek Nurmatov is suspected of fraud.

«During the investigation, evidence was obtained of the ex-deputy’s involvement in fraudulent actions. For example, in 2013, when Kubanychbek Nurmatov was the auditor of the Accounts Chamber, he fraudulently took possession of real estate worth more than $500,000,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.
