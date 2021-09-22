Mikhail Mishustin and Ulukbek Maripov talk over the phone

The Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov. Website of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation says.

Mikhail Mishustin thanked Ulukbek Maripov for his condolences in connection with the tragedy in Perm. The Heads of Government discussed topical issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation and implementation of joint projects in other areas.

«The parties touched upon the schedule of upcoming contacts at the government level,» the statement says.