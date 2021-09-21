09:27
Illicit enrichment: SCNS tells about property of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan established facts of illicit enrichment of the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov. Press center of the state committee reported.

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov illegally increased his assets, several times exceeding his official income. To legalize them, the former official bought expensive cars and real estate in Bishkek and Chui region.

«In addition, Tuigunaaly Abdraimov put money into a number of commercial banks. To avoid criminal liability, front persons were registered as owners of the property. Close relatives of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov and people affiliated with him have been registered as owners of 16 apartments, 18 land plots, two parking spaces, five non-residential premises, three peasant farms, 16 cars, as well as unfinished construction objects on the territory of Issyk-Ata resort,» the SCNS said.

The assets of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov and his close relatives, in the absence of actual income, increased sharply and are estimated at over 250 million soms.

 «The State Committee for National Security registered pre-trial proceedings under the article «Illicit enrichment» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A complex of investigative and operational measures is being carried out aimed at identifying the persons involved in commissioning of this crime and the property illegally obtained by him,» the state committee informed.

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov was summoned for interrogation to the Bishkek department of the State Committee for National Security. According to the son of the former official, his house and office were searched, some documents were seized.
