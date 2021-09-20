Tuigunaaly Abdraimov suspected of illegal enrichment

The ex-head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan and the former plenipotentiary representative of the government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov is suspected of illegal enrichment. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov was interrogated today at the State Committee for National Security. It is known that the former official will be handed a notice of suspicion.

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov’s son, Elmurat Abdraimov, confirmed this information. «In the morning, my father was summoned for interrogation to the Bishkek department of the State Committee for National Security. He could be detained. Security officers searched his house and office. They seized the documents for the property,» he said.

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov is a defendant in the case on seizure of power. On September 16, he was interrogated by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.