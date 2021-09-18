18:34
Kumtor case: Dzhoomart Otorbaev placed in SCNS remand prison

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Dzhoomart Otorbaev has been placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Dzhoomart Otorbaev will be in custody until the end of the investigation.

The defendants in the case on Kumtor are the former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Iskhak Pirmatov, the latter has already been sentenced to a fine. Another person involved in the case, ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, has been released from custody. The measure of restraint for Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov has been changed.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the First Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev are in custody. Ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev and Dzhoomart Otorbaev were detained. Supporters believe that the arrests as politically motivated.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Kyrgyzstan, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case. Executives of the Canadian Centerra company and the management of Kumtor Gold Company have been added to the wanted list.
link: https://24.kg/english/207596/
views: 132
