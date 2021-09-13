00:25
USD 84.80
EUR 100.47
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstani forges passports of European countries for illegal migration

Law enforcement officers revealed a channel of illegal migration of Kyrgyzstanis to Europe and the United States. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In December 2020, the private employment agency PEACE LLC illegally provided services for employment of citizens in Europe and the United States, forging passports.

The Kyrgyzstanis, who used fake documents, were detained by officers of the Border Service of Ukraine and expelled to Kyrgyzstan.

Repeatedly convicted citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was hiding on the territory of Issyk-Kul region in Bosteri village, was detained. He was placed in a pretrial detention facility in Bishkek. Fake passports of Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece, as well as computer equipment and office equipment were seized from him. Appropriate examinations were scheduled.
link: https://24.kg/english/206957/
views: 326
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan abolishes requesting of certificates, documents in paper form
Ex-employee of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained for forgery of documents
Former head of Bishkek City Hall’s Department Daulet Dosaliev detained
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents
Citizen of Turkey detained with fake passport during entry into Kyrgyzstan
Financial police detect group manufacturing fake payment documents
Head of Financial Service of Balykchy military unit put on probation
Kyrgyzstanis sell fake air tickets in Moscow
General Staff employees forge documents for money laundering
Social Fund to collect all documents for setting pension from 2019
Popular
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
13 September, Monday
19:21
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16 Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security C...
18:35
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
18:23
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
18:20
Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023
18:11
State Committee for National Security to get $5 million to combat cyber threats