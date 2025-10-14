17:07
SCNS detains Eurasian University lecturers for grade forgery

Three lecturers from the non-profit educational institution Eurasian University have been detained for falsifying official documents. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, the lecturers, abusing their authority and violating state education policy principles, illegally entered grades into students’ academic records for those who systematically missed lectures and exams.

A total of 19 lecturers were found to be involved in the unlawful activity. Three of them — K.A.M., K.N.A., and E. uulu U. — have been detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The inspection also revealed the illegal issuance of 287 higher education diplomas, which will be annulled.

The SCNS warned that those involved in corrupt practices will inevitably be held accountable, regardless of their status or position.
