Stable forged documents production network uncovered in Chui region

On December 18, 2025, during investigative and operational measures, officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region uncovered a stable network involved in the production of forged documents in Issyk-Ata district. It had been functioning from 2023 to the present.

It was established that the network was engaged in producing counterfeit documents of government and law enforcement agencies, medical and municipal institutions, as well as legal entities. These documents were certified with pre-made fake seals and were subsequently used by citizens for personal purposes.

Based on this fact, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region initiated a criminal case under Article 379 (Forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During search operations conducted at the place of residence of citizen Ch.Zh., 35, located in Issyk-Ata district, as well as in her vehicle, more than 800 forged documents and 10 seals of state bodies and agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic were discovered and seized.

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, citizen Ch.Zh. was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

At present, other individuals involved in this criminal activity are being identified. Forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.