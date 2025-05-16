Mass fake registration of children for school admission uncovered in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Hall has uncovered cases of fake registration of children in apartments to illegally obtain places in popular schools in the capital. More than 20 children are registered at a single address — in reality, no one lives there. Such schemes carry serious consequences for violators. The municipality’s press service reported.

This practice violates the principles of equal access to education and infringes on the rights of other lawful residents. All cases have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for legal review and action in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In accordance with the established procedure:

Children who do not reside at their registered address will be expelled from schools and redirected to institutions within their actual residential area;

Social protection authorities will inspect the living conditions of children registered in other people’s apartments;

Utility services will issue bills based on the total number of registered residents.

The City Hall strongly urges citizens to refrain from engaging in such fraudulent schemes, document forgery, and fake registration.