Judge of Aravan District Court suspected of forgery in office

The Council of Judges has agreed to bring to criminal responsibility a judge of the Aravan District Court of Osh region. The press service of the department reported.

The investigation charged the judge J.N.B. with three articles of the Criminal Code: abuse of office (Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic), forgery in office (Article 346 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic) and delivery of an unjust sentence or other judicial act (Article 352 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).

The Council of Judges, having heard the reports and discussed the conclusion of the disciplinary commission, decided to satisfy the recommendation of the Prosecutor General. A proposal was also sent to the President to temporarily remove the judge J.N.B. of the Aravan District Court from office.

By decision of the Council of Judges, a recommendation was sent to the head of state on the termination of the powers of judges of the Karakol City Court of Issyk-Kul region, Akyev Kanybek Arzybekovich and the Issyk-Kul District Court Zhantoroeva Elnura Muradilovna, due to the expiration of their judicial powers on February 5, 2025.

The Council of Judges also considered and granted the application of Aitbaeva Indira Mukashevna for the assignment of the status of a retired judge.