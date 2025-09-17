10:48
Three residents of Kara-Suu take out loans using forged documents

Three residents of Kara-Suu district took out loans from banks using forged documents. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to its data, at the end of July, 11 people contacted the police, reporting fraudulent actions by a local resident.

The department noted that from December 2024 to June 2025, Kh.T., through one of the credit departments in Kara-Suu district, applied for loans in the name of victims in the amount from 250,000 to 500,000 soms. He appropriated most of the money received, promising to repay the loans monthly, but did not fulfill his obligations.

According to investigators, three residents of the district were also involved in the scheme: K.N., 56, Zh.E., 59, and Ya.K., 63. Acting out of selfish motives, they produced fictitious veterinary certificates with false data, which allowed them to take out loans from banks.

More than ten criminal cases have been opened under Article 379 «Forgery of Documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects have been placed under travel restrictions.

The investigation is ongoing.
